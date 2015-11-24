MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in thin trade, Arabtec flat

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in thin trade early on Tuesday as a management change at Dubai builder Arabtec failed to boost the stock.

Arabtec, Dubai’s most heavily traded stock, rose as much as 2.6 percent in the opening minutes after the company, confirming a Reuters story published late on Monday, said its board had accepted the resignation of acting chief executive Mohamed al-Fahim and replaced him with board member Saeed al-Mehairbi.

But the stock soon came off its highs and was flat after an hour of trade. Arabtec, which posted a big third-quarter loss, did not give a reason for the change.

The Dubai stock index fell 0.7 percent with builder Drake & Scull down 1.2 percent despite announcing 131 million dirhams ($35.7 million) of new contracts in the United Arab Emirates. The stock has been hurt in recent weeks by concern about a loomning economic slowdown and state spending cuts in the Gulf due to low oil prices.

Abu Dhabi’s index was flat with most stocks barely moving, although National Bank of Abu Dhabi rose 2.4 percent. Qatar’s index edged up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)