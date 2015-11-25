FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets narrowly mixed in early trade
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets narrowly mixed in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in narrow ranges during early trade on Wednesday, with buyers reluctant to commit in the absence of positive corporate news and because of geopolitical tension after Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane on Tuesday.

The Dubai index edged down 0.2 percent as builder Arabtec, the most heavily traded stock, rebounded 0.9 percent after sinking 4.3 percent on Tuesday. Real estate firms were soft with Emaar down 0.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged up 0.1 percent although Abu Dhabi National Energy jumped 10 percent to 0.44 dirham in unusually heavy trade. The company posted a big third-quarter loss and its shares have been trending down this year because of low oil prices, but in recent days they have bounced from a record low of 0.36 dirham.

Qatar’s index fell 0.3 percent as petrochemicals and metals producer Industries Qatar slipped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.