MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts gloomy as oil hovers near 7-year low; Dubai nears support

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Middle East markets could sink further on Tuesday as Brent crude slid to its lowest in nearly seven years and equity investors see scant reason to buy regional stocks.

Brent oil was up slightly for the day at $40.95 at 0452 GMT, having slumped to $40.60 on Monday, its lowest price since February 2009.

The sustained slump in oil prices has hurt state finances in the Gulf and soured sentiment among equity investors, with government spending a major factor in determining private sector profitability.

Dubai’s index dropped 2.2 percent to a 12-month low of 3,104 points on Monday, although property and telecom stocks helped Abu Dhabi’s bourse edge up 0.3 percent.

“We expect Dubai’s index to touch just below 3,000 points before we see a technical rebound,” said Mohammed Yasin, managing director at Abu Dhabi-based NBAD Securities.

For regional markets to stabilise, buying by bargain hunters must outweigh day trader activity, he added.

All Gulf bourses along with Egypt are down this year. The Cairo and Dubai markets are the worst performers, losing 23 and 18 percent respectively in 2015.

“Gulf markets are breaking their critical support zones,” Shiv Prakash, senior research analyst at Abu Dhabi’s NBAD Securities, said in a note.

“Traders tend to sell their holdings in order to buy back later at lower prices and this is pushing markets lower.”

Egypt’s bourse may fall further as the dollar’s strength adds to concern over how the central bank - which last week announced plans to inject dollars and repay $500 million owed to foreign investors - will acquire these funds.

Cairo’s benchmark slid 0.9 percent to 6,778 points, ending a four-session rally on Monday that had been fuelled by upbeat economic data.

“There was some profit-taking by local institutions after recent gains,” said Simon Kitchen, director of regional research at Cairo-based EFG Hermes. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)