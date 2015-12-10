FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Choppy trade ahead as oil remains near lows; investors weary
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Choppy trade ahead as oil remains near lows; investors weary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Middle East markets may remain choppy on Thursday as oil prices skulk near seven-year lows, further suppressing investor risk appetite while they await major policy changes in regional state budgets in coming weeks.

Crude oil prices edged up 0.9 percent to $40.45 early on Thursday, supported by a fall in U.S. crude inventories, but global oversupply and cheap oil still dominate the broader market.

Gulf stocks were a mixed bag on Wednesday, with the Emirati and Qatari bourses tumbling to multi-period lows, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman rebounded slightly. Overall sentiment is subdued.

“The market is lacking confidence,” said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager. “No one is willing to dip their toes into murky markets.”

Fitch has revised the outlook of National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and rival lender BBK to negative from stable, the ratings agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The shares of NBB fell 2 percent, while BBK rose 1 percent on Wednesday.

Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco) was also downgraded from stable to negative. Batelco’s shares fell 1.3 percent.

The downgrades are in line with Fitch’s revision of Bahrain’s sovereign rating from stable to negative on Dec. 4. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.