MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts face renewed sell-off; oil below $40 saps risk appetite

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Middle East markets face further sell-offs on Sunday by both foreign and regional investors after oil prices slid to near 11-year lows.

Brent crude posted its biggest weekly percentage drop in over a year on Friday to settle at $37.93 after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global oversupply of crude could worsen next year.

Last week, the Dubai and Qatar exchanges plunged to two-year lows, while the Abu Dhabi bourse slumped to its lowest level since mid-August. Saudi Arabia’s index is within 70 points of November’s 35-month low.

“Portfolio managers are allocating a larger portion of their funds in cash,” said a Riyadh-based asset manager. “Investors are not chasing yields or returns, they want to minimise losses and stock markets are very unstable at this point.”

Dubai’s blue-chips Drake and Scull and Arabtec were hit hard on Thursday as investors cashed out of a weakening real estate sector, while Abu Dhabi’s heavyweights attracted some support on Thursday. [ID:nL8N13J3NF}

Telecom operator Etisalat and First Gulf Bank helped lift the UAE capital’s index despite losers outnumbering gainers.

Foreign traders have exited positions across the region after the renewed oil price slump, while regional investors are cautious as they wait to see how government budgets will be impacted by the squeeze in crude revenues. Gulf states mostly depend on oil income to finance spending. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)