MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Hollandi may take hit after dividend cut, global shares upbeat

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Hollandi Bank may decline on Wednesday after the lender proposed a lower cash dividend for 2015 versus a year ago, while upbeat global markets ahead of an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike could support regional bargain hunting.

Hollandi’s board recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.25 riyals ($0.06) per share for 2015. This compares with a 1 riyal per share payout given for the previous year.

The bank also recommended shareholders receive one bonus share for each held, which could soothe investors’ ire at a reduced cash payout.

In the United Arab Emirates, sources said Etisalat is in talks with banks to raise a $2 billion loan as the telecom operator seeks funding amid a shift in Gulf loan markets.

Etisalat shares were historically little traded, but activity has increased after the company allowed foreign and institutional share ownership earlier this year. The stock is up 57.7 percent year-to-date, outperforming the Abu Dhabi benchmark which has lost 11.4 percent over the same period.

Most Middle East bourses recovered some of the week’s losses on Tuesday, led by Saudi Arabia as bargain hunters picked up blue-chips and oil prices steadied.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks rose briskly on Wednesday, with sentiment lifting as Wall Street rose before a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.

Brent Crude is down 0.19 cents to $38.26 per barrel at 0537 GMT as investors await the decision on U.S. interest rates. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)