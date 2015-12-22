MIDEAST STOCKS-Volumes expected to be weak as investors await Saudi budget

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may find some support on Tuesday after oil prices came off multi-year lows and Asian equities firmed, but volumes are expected to be thin as investors await the release of the Saudi Arabian state budget.

The Saudi budget is now expected to be released next Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported late on Monday, quoting sources. Before investors see the extent of spending cuts in the budget, they may be reluctant to commit large sums of money to the Saudi and regional markets.

“The highly anticipated Saudi state budget is the focal point of investors across the region, and until it is delivered, traders will be cautious,” said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager.

But Brent crude was at $36.54 per barrel at 0443 GMT, more than $0.50 above an 11-year low hit on Monday, though traders said the price jump was more related to a roll-over in contracts and the start of the peak demand winter season than because of changing fundamentals.

In the United Arab Emirates, central bank data for the month of November showed weak money supply growth and the slowest annual bank lending growth since March 2014. Equivalent Saudi Adata for October, released in late November, showed a similar pattern.

“These lagging indicators are leading signs of an overall weakness in the economy, and this is the direct impact of lower oil prices,” said the portfolio manager. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)