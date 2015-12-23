MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may consolidate with firm bias

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a firm bias on Wednesday as buying by local short-term investors continues from the previous day and as sentiment is supported by firm global equities and oil prices.

The Dow Jones index in the United States ended Tuesday up almost 1 percent, and Brent crude edged up a further 22 cents to $36.33 a barrel.

Trading voume in Dubai more than doubled on Tuesday, a positive short-term technical signal, as the index climbed 1.5 percent.

However the approach of the Christmas holiday period, when many foreign investors will become less active, and the looming release of Saudi Arabia’s 2016 state budget, now expected on Monday, look likely to limit the size of any further gains in the Gulf for now.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is due to give a major speech on his agenda at the advisory Shura Council on Wednesday, but it is not clear whether he will announce any policy details, and he may instead outline his priorities in general terms.

In Egypt, the central bank on Tuesday tightened trade financing regulations to support local manufacturing and ease the ballooning trade deficit.

Local banks will have to obtain import documents directly from foreign banks, instead of from the clients, and importers will have to provide 100 percent cash deposits on letters of credit for imports instead of the current 50 percent; medicine and food as well as manufacturing components and machinery are excluded from this rule.

Egyptian manufacturers have long complained that unscrupulous importers put artificially low values on customs bills to avoid duties, so the new rules may be seen by investors as positive for manuacturing shares. [ID:nL8N14B2EN} (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)