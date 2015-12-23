MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks erase previous gains on profit-taking

* King Salman’s speech gives no new clues to policy

* Speculative stocks dominate Dubai

* Abu Dhabi rises for sixth day, buoyed by banks

* Doha Bank falls after saying its plans to boost capital

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell back on profit-taking by short-term retail investors on Wednesday, while other Gulf markets were mixed.

The Saudi index, which had gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday, rose in early trade on Wednesday but dropped in the late afternoon to close 1.6 percent lower. Alinma Bank retreated 3.7 percent.

Much activity focused on second- or third-tier speculative stocks. Tihama Advertising rose 2.0 percent after it said it sold land in Jeddah for 33 million riyals ($8.8 million), while Saudi Fisheries sank 5.9 percent.

An annual speech by King Salman to the advisory Shura Council did not give fresh clues to economic policy. The king said in general terms that Riyadh would aim to diversify its sources of income and improve the efficiency of government spending as it tried to cut its dependence on oil revenue.

Some details will come in the government’s 2016 budget announcement, which is expected on Monday and likely to include spending cuts to help reduce a huge deficit.

Dubai’s index, which had climbed 1.5 percent on Tuesday, fell 0.3 percent. Activity focused on volatile, speculative stocks favoured by local retail investors such as Arabtec, up 2.5 percent, and GFH Financial Group , up 8.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi rose 0.8 percent, its sixth straight daily gain, as banks remained firm, with First Gulf Bank up 3.7 percent.

Qatar climbed 0.4 percent as Islamic Holding a financial and investment firm that is usually thinly traded, jumped 5.2 percent in its heaviest volume since September. It has soared 27 percent from near 16-month lows in the past three days.

The company is boosting its capital by as much as 50 percent through a rights issue; eligibility for the rights closed on Dec. 1 and subscriptions to the issue will run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 13.

Doha Bank fell 1.9 percent after saying it would raise its capital in 2016 to meet strategic business development requirements. The bank did not give any details of the planned capital-raising.

Markets in Egypt and Bahrain were closed for public holidays; UAE, Kuwait and Oman bourses will be shut on Thursday for holidays.

WEDNESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index dropped 1.6 percent to 6,934 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.3 percent to 3,137 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,242 points .

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 10,217 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,620 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 5,419 points. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)