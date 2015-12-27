FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips push UAE, Qatar up in early trade
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips push UAE, Qatar up in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Blue chips pushed stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar higher early on Sunday, with a 2.8 percent jump by Emaar Properties boosting Dubai’s index by 1.4 percent.

Trading volumes were modest with some foreign investors away for Christmas and New Year holidays, and aggressive buying deterred by uncertainty over the Saudi Arabian state budget, due to be announced on Monday afternoon.

Property stocks also supported the Abu Dhabi benchmark , which edged up 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties , the most heavily traded share, climbed 0.9 percent.

Qatar’s index edged up 0.4 percent as Industries Qatar rose 0.7 percent and telecommunications blue chip Ooredoo gained 0.4 percent. Gulf International Services, the mopst heavily traded stock, climbed 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.