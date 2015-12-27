MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips push UAE, Qatar up in early trade

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Blue chips pushed stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar higher early on Sunday, with a 2.8 percent jump by Emaar Properties boosting Dubai’s index by 1.4 percent.

Trading volumes were modest with some foreign investors away for Christmas and New Year holidays, and aggressive buying deterred by uncertainty over the Saudi Arabian state budget, due to be announced on Monday afternoon.

Property stocks also supported the Abu Dhabi benchmark , which edged up 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties , the most heavily traded share, climbed 0.9 percent.

Qatar’s index edged up 0.4 percent as Industries Qatar rose 0.7 percent and telecommunications blue chip Ooredoo gained 0.4 percent. Gulf International Services, the mopst heavily traded stock, climbed 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)