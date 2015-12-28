MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi likely wary before budget; Dubai may rise on spending plan

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market may be thinly traded on Monday as investors await the announcement of the 2016 state budget plan, expected around the close of trading, while Dubai’s expansionary spending plan for next year may support that bourse.

In a break from past procedure, a senior official of state oil giant Saudi Aramco and the ministers of Economy and Planning, Finance, and Water and Electricity will appear at a news conference on the budget on Monday afternoon.

This may indicate that major spending and revenue reforms could be announced, such as a rise in electricity prices. Such steps are to some degree already factored into the market, but they could still hurt stocks if they seem likely to slow economic growth.

The market is also looking for clear signs that the government has a convincing plan to shrink its huge budget deficit. The deficit for this year is expected to come in at about 400-500 billion riyals ($107-133 billion), around 20 percent of gross domestic product, prominent Saudi economists estimate.

They expect the 2016 budget to plan spending of about 800 billion riyals, roughly 20 percent lower than their estimate of this year’s actual spending.

“Stock markets don’t like overhangs, they like clarity,” said Mohammad al-Shammasi, head of asset management at Riyadh-based Derayah Financial. “The worry is that the budget leaves people with more questions than answers.”

The Saudi benchmark is the worst performing market amongst its Gulf peers on a year-to-date basis; it has retreated 16.6 percent in 2015.

Dubai could perform well on Monday after it announced plans to raise state spending by 12 percent in 2016 as it invests in infrastructure to sustain economic growth, while continuing to balance its budget.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum approved spending next year of 46.1 billion dirhams ($12.6 billion), up from 41.2 billion dirhams in the 2015 budget plan. The 2015 budget featured a 9 percent rise in spending. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)