MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional investors sell in Dubai; Qatar and Abu Dhabi steady

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock market slipped early on Monday as regional investors diverted their attention to Saudi Arabia’s 2016 state budget announcement, due in the afternoon, while Qatar and Abu Dhabi were steady in lethargic trade.

Late on Sunday, Dubai announced plans to raise state spending by 12 percent in 2016 compared to its 2015 budget plan as it invests in infrastructure to sustain economic growth, while continuing to balance its budget.

This failed to boost Dubai’s stock index, which fell 0.9 percent as only one-third of listed stocks traded. Emaar Properties and Arabtec retreated 2.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

The Saudi budget, which may include spending cuts that have implications for economies throughout the region, is expected to be announced around 1200 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse oscillated narrowly around Sunday’s close in early trade with only six active stocks among the 61 listed. Blue chips Etisalat and Union National Bank were the only two gainers, rising 2.0 and 0.3 percent.

In Qatar, the index rose 0.3 percent in thin trade as international portfolio managers were largely absent because of the year-end holiday season. Gainers outnmunbered losers seven to four with the industrial sector’s Aamal Co and Qatar Islamic Bank advancing 2.4 and 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)