MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in quiet, early trade

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Wednesday amid soft oil and global equities prices.

Dubai’s index was up 0.9 percent after 45 minutes of trade with GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, up 2.4 percent.

GFH said it was suspending its decision to delist from the Kuwait Stock Exchange after Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority relaxed corporate disclosure rules. Its Kuwaiti-listed shares climbed 2.5 percent, helping Kuwait’s main stock index rise 0.3 percent.

But Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.1 percent. Dana Gas, which has in recent weeks announced positive news in legal disputes involving its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, was the most heavily traded stock and climbed 4.2 percent.

Qatar edged down 0.2 percent as telecommunications firm Ooredoo lost 0.5 percent. But Qatar National Bank , the biggest lender, added 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)