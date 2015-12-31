FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets open soft, Dubai focuses on speculative plays
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets open soft, Dubai focuses on speculative plays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets opened soft on Thursday with very few new incentives to trade and Dubai focusing on low-priced shares favoured by short-term speculators.

The Dubai index fell 0.7 percent with seven of the 10 most heavily traded stocks priced below 1 dirham, including GFH Financial, the most active share, which lost 0.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index was flat as First Gulf Bank dropped 0.4 percent but National Bank of Abu Dhabi climbed 0.6 percent.

Qatar dropped 0.4 percent with much activity again focusing on speculative stocks favoured by local retail investors, such as the most active share Salam International Investment, down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.