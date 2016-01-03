MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar drags down Dubai; Gulf markets weak

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties shares were dumped in heavy, early trade on Sunday after its Address Downtown luxury hotel in Dubai was hit by a fire on New Year’s Eve. This dragged down Dubai’s bourse, while other Gulf markets slipped in sluggish trade.

Emaar Properties was down 2.5 percent at 5.55 dirhams after 45 minutes of unusually heavy trade, off a low of 5.44 dirhams.

In a brief statement, Emaar said: “The building and risk of fire are covered by insurance so there should be no material impact on the company as a result of this incident.”

Analysts tended to agree: “The operational impact of the fire incident on Emaar’s expected 2016 revenue and earnings per share estimates is not significant in our view,” said a note by Arqaam Capital.

Hotel group revenues in 2016 are expected to be hurt by 13 percent, while at the parent level, the effect will be far less significant at 1 percent, the note added.

But the drop in Emaar shares nevertheless pulled down Dubai’s stock index, which fell 1.1 percent. Eight of Dubai’s 10 most heavily traded stocks were lower.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse slipped 0.7 percent. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Aldar Properties fell 3.6 and 1.7 percent respectively.

In Qatar, Doha’s benchmark slid 0.2 percent in thin trade, with the telecommunications sector leading declines. Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo each retreated more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)