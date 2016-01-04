MIDEAST STOCKS-Global markets, Saudi-Iran tensions to hurt markets

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may face a sell-off on Monday because of sinking Asian bourses and Saudi Arabia’s cutting of diplomatic ties with Iran, which points to heightening geopolitical risk in the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 2.4 percent after weak Chinese manufacturing data and after the Chinese central bank fixed the yuan at a 4-1/2-year low.

In addition, Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran. The diplomatic row between the two major oil producers escalated following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric on Saturday.

Local investors have largely ignored geopolitical tensions in the Gulf for some years but the latest events mark an escalation, and foreign investors in particular may become more cautious - even though a rise in oil prices due to the tensions could be positive for Gulf economies.

Savola, one of the few Saudi companies with a presence in Iran, may be sold; it has edible oil factories in Tehran. Iran provided 11 percent of its total revenue in the third quarter of 2015 and the company’s revenues for Iran totalled 2 billion riyals ($534 million) in the first nine months of 2015, according to Reuters data.

The United Arab Emirates and Iran have close economic ties; the UAE is Iran’s fourth largest trading partner and the International Monetary Fund has estimated the lifting of economic sanctions on Iran early this year could add 1 percentage point to the UAE’s gross domestic product growth between 2016 and 2018, simply by boosting non-hydrocarbon exports.

Dubai, with its sophisticated trading infrastructure, could grab most of that benefit - but any benefit could be reduced or delayed by politics. UAE port operator Dubai World is one stock that has risen in recent months on hopes for Iranian business. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)