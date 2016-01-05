MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may stabilise on global equities, oil

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Middle East bourses may stabilise on Tuesday after global equities and oil prices began to level off, but any extended rebounds look unlikely given the uncertain outlook for global economic growth and Saudi-Iran tensions.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down only 0.4 percent in morning trade, while Brent oil has edged up 0.75 percent to $37.49 per barrel.

This suggests Monday’s indiscriminate selling in the Gulf will ease. However, “the volatile trade in both equity and oil markets is an indication that we enter 2016 with the same downside risks from 2015,” said a Riyadh-based financial expert.

Saudi Arabia’s breach of ties with Iran will extend to cutting air traffic between the countries, ending commercial relations and barring its citizens from travel to the Islamic republic, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters on Monday.

Although bilateral trade is small, this could create fresh concern about the operations in Iran of Savola, one of the few major Saudi companies with operations there. Savola’s stock fell 3.2 percent on Monday.

With most imports from Iran to Saudi Arabia going through ports in the United Arab emirates, the shipping industry may face a cutback in cargo, and hopes for a boom due to the lifting of international sanctions on Iran may be dashed. Port operator DP World may be affected. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)