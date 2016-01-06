MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles on oil price, Egypt caught in global slide

* Oil plunges to new 11-year low in late trade

* Saudi petrochemical index sinks 4.8 percent

* Savola falls further after Saudi-Iran dispute

* Telecommunications stocks boost Qatar

* CIB leads Egypt down

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A fresh slide of oil prices to 11-year lows sent Saudi Arabia’s stock market tumbling on Wednesday, while Egypt was caught up in a global equities downtrend.

The Saudi bourse was moderately lower for most of the day and its losses snowballed in late trade as Brent crude futures plunged 4 percent to below $35 a barrel.

This ravaged petrochemical shares, whose margins are linked to oil prices, were already weak after rises in gas feedstock prices announced in Saudi Arabia’s 2016 state budget last week deprived Saudi petrochemical producers of some of their cost advantage.

Blue chip Saudi Basic Industries sank 3.8 percent and the petrochemical sector index lost 4.8 percent. The main Saudi stock index closed 3.3 percent lower at 6,518 points, its lowest level since November 2012.

Most stocks were caught in the sell-off, with miner Ma‘aden plunging 7.4 percent. Only nine of 166 traded stocks rose, most of them thinly traded.

Major food producer Savola edged up in early trade after a senior executive told Reuters the company plans to maintain its investments in Tehran despite Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran.

But the stock closed 3.0 percent lower, after losing 13 percent in the previous two days on worries about its Iran business.

Other Gulf bourses closed before the latest oil price drop.

Qatar rose 1.1 percent to 10,071 points as telecommunications shares rebounded after several days of losses. Ooredoo gained 5.3 percent in moderate volume.

Dubai edged down 0.2 percent as Emaar Properties sank 1.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi fell 0.3 percent as First Gulf Bank dropped 2.0 percent, though telecommunications blue chip Etisalat added 1.9 percent.

Egypt’s index sank 1.4 percent as Commercial and International Bank pulled back 2.7 percent. However, United Arab Stevedoring Co jumped 9.4 percent in its heaviest volume since July.

