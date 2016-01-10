FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE mixed, Qatar falls in early trade
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE mixed, Qatar falls in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets were mixed in thin volumes while Qatar fell in early trade on Sunday as investors remained wary of low oil prices and a slump in global equity markets because of a deceleration in the Chinese economy.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.2 percent as Emaar Properties was flat after two days of falls, while local speculators’ favourite GFH Financial gained 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi ADI> climbed 0.7 percent on the back of a rebound by First Gulf Bank, which gained 2.1 percent following a 5.6 percent tumble on Thursday. Other major stocks barely moved.

Qatar’s index dropped 1.2 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, hit hard by the weakness of oil prices, fell a further 3.4 percent to a 27-month low of 43.50 riyals.

Among other losing stocks, Qatar Commercial Bank and Barwa Real Estate each slid 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.