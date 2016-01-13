FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts may stabilise as oil and Asian markets firm
January 13, 2016 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts may stabilise as oil and Asian markets firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Middle East bourses could stabilise on Wednesday after oil climbed away from $30 and Asian markets also rebounded.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6 percent and Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.6 percent from a near-one-year trough.

Brent oil, the crude benchmark that most shapes Gulf investor sentiment, bounced back from near $30 a barrel to trade at $31.22 at 0446 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s bourse fell to a four-year low on Tuesday as most petrochemical and bank stocks - which combined make up roughly half the market’s total value - were dumped.

In the short term, investors are consumed with worries about global growth, oil prices and regional state finances.

“Technical indicators show Gulf markets are over-sold, but buying opportunities are being largely ignored because there are more questions than answers at this stage,” said a Jeddah-based trader.

Regional banks have started to report earnings, which should help give traders some direction.

National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s third-largest lender by assets, on Tuesday posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)

