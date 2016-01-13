MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi as oil rebounds; Egypt up

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s stock markets climbed in early trade on Wednesday as petrochemical stocks supported Riyadh’s bourse following a slight rebound in oil prices and some buyers returned to Cairo.

Brent oil, the crude benchmark that most shapes Gulf investor sentiment, bounced back from near $30 a barrel to trade at $31.53 at 0903 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s index advanced 0.9 percent to 6,124 points in first 10 minutes of trade but lost some steam and fell to a low of 6,058 before bouncing back. The bourse was up 0.7 percent as of 0908 GMT, pulling away from Tuesday’s four-year low.

Most petrochemical stocks climbed, with sector heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) the main support. The stock touched a high of 69.25 riayls, but was traded at 68.25 at 0838 GMT, a 1.1 percent rise.

Saudi Kayan jumped 3.3 percent as investors welcomed a lower-than-expected impact on the petrochemical producer’s production costs from changes to energy and gas feedstock prices.

Retail sector stocks were a mixed bag ahead of earnings season. The consumer sector, usually a defensive play because of its greater resilience during broader market corrections, has been caught in the recent sell-off.

“Valuations in the consumer cyclical sector have come down because of price corrections and some stocks are trading at attractive levels,” said a note by Saudi’s Fransi Capital.

Stock performance divergence across sectors should become more obvious as earnings are reported, the note added.

Jarir Marketing, a mid-cap stationery and electronics retailer, has already reported a 1.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analyst expectations.

Jarir was down 2.5 percent in Wednesday trade, but other consumer plays have garnered some strength, with Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO), a small-cap harware store, advancing 1.1 percent. SACO said it plans to increase its number of stores in the main Saudi cities.

Egypt’s main benchmark climbed 0.3 percent in thin trade. Some buying interest returned after a weak start to 2016, with the index still down 7.5 percent this year.

The top gainer was Pioneers Holding Company, which advanced 3.5 percent. The company is expected to float part of its real estate portfolio in the first half of 2016.

“Our valuation for Pionner Holding implies a strong ‘buy’ given the prelude to an anticipated spin off or initial public offering of its real estate portfolio in 2016,” Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage said in a note. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)