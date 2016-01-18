MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may extend declines after oil falls below $28

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets may face further declines on Monday after oil slumped as much as 4 percent and Asian shares slid to their lowest level since late 2011.

Brent crude tumbled to its lowest level since 2003 as the market braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions against the country at the weekend. The global benchmark fell to $27.67 a barrel in early Monday Asian trade, though it subsequently recovered slightly.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.0 percent in early trade, extending its fall so far this month to over 11 percent. Japan’s Nikkei tumbled as much as 2.8 percent to a one-year low.

Most Gulf bourses have already dropped steeply to levels where valuations are not expensive and dividend yields are attractive; the Saudi index is down 20 percent so far this year. Normally, a bargain-hunting rebound might be expected.

But in the absence of a stable oil price, many fund managers say they cannot call a bottom for the markets. Most Gulf exchanges do not allow short-selling, so short-covering rallies are not in prospect.

“We are navigating uncharted waters,” said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager.

“Earnings results, which so far have hurt petrochemical stocks with some bright spots for some banks and food producers, are being largely ignored because oil and the overall gloom in global equities are taking over.”

Saudi Arabia’s largest stock by market value, Saudi Basic Industries Corp, reported a 29.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday due to lower prices for its products, particularly metals. SABIC made a net profit of 3.08 billion riyals ($821 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 4.18 billion riyals.

The exclusive oil shipper for Saudi Aramco, National Shipping Co (Bahri), reported a huge jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday after the market close. The stock could therefore find some buying interest; it jumped 5.9 percent on Sunday, becoming the only Saudi stock to rise.

From a valuations perspective Gulf stocks are now attractive compared to their developed markets counterparts, but these numbers mask the fact that consensus growth projections for oil-exporting countries are overly optimistic, said a note by Deutsche Bank.

“Given the prospect of budgetary and spending cuts in 2016, such growth (in earnings) seems quite challenging in our view, and hence downward consensus revisions are likely,” it said. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)