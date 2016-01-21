MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may edge up as Asian shares rise

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets may edge up on Thursday in line with rebounding Asian bourses, though concern about slumping oil prices and uncertainty over the strength of the global economy are likely to prevent any major recovery for now.

Although Wall Street fell sharply overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is 1.4 percent higher while Japan’s Nikkei average has added 1.5 percent.

“On one hand you have negative sentiment from lower oil prices and worries about China’s slowdown infecting emerging markets, and on the other hand you have earnings results that are broadly in line with expectations,” said a portfolio manager in Riyadh. Some prominent Saudi companies have beat expectations in the past 24 hours.

Savola Group, the country’s largest food products company, reported an 18.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ forecasts. Net profit was 515.3 million riyals ($137.3 million); analysts had on average forecast 478.5 million riyals.

Emaar Economic City, a heavily traded stock, reported a 129 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings.

Saudi Telecom Co, however, reported a 20.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit. Net earnings came in at 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million); analysts had forecast STC would make 2.36 billion riyals. The blue-chip stock is down 13.5 percent in 2016.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, reported results that were below expectations; it made a net loss of 5.7 million riyals. Ma'aden said no dividend would be paid for fiscal 2015 as the company was still in the process of developing and financing its major projects.