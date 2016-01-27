MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may consolidate as oil hovers around $30

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may consolidate on Wednesday following oil’s bounce back above $30 a barrel but investor sentiment remains bearish.

Brent futures was trading at $31.74 in early Asian trade. Asian shares were weak, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent but holding near the four-year low hit last week.

Regional markets, which enjoyed a strong rebound at the start of the week, have receded once more and may remain weak until oil prices break away from the $30 mark and investors’ risk appetite returns.

Saudi Arabia’s bourse nudged up in the final hour of trade on Tuesday as Brent’s rebound supported petrochemical stocks. But other Gulf exchanges closed before oil consolidated above the $30 barrier, and buying interest may resume in those markets as a result.

“We can call oil the maestro of the stock markets since the start of the year,” said a Dubai-based trader. “If oil ticks up, regional markets bounce back and the reverse is also true.”

Vodafone Qatar plans to review its costs in an effort to maintain margins, it said after reporting widening losses for a fifth straight quarter on Tuesday. The stock is down 19.7 percent this year.

But only a handful of companies offer forward guidance in the region, making it harder to fully price in how much earnings will be impacted as a result of the reduction in subsidies, lower government expenditure and softening consumer spending.

“The region is undergoing an economic structural adjustment because of low oil prices and this makes it harder to fully understand how companies will be able to perform,” said a Jeddah-based equity analyst.