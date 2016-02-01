FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rally may slow after oil pulls back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The rally in Gulf stock markets of the past several trading days may slow on Monday after oil prices pulled back and Asian bourses lost steam.

After surging at the end of last week, Brent crude has dropped back 1.5 percent to around $35.50 per barrel, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is flat.

Rising trading volume in Dubai on Sunday showed some investors were returning to the market to hunt for bargains, and the index closed very near its intra-day high, a positive technical sign.

Strong earnings from two major banks may also encourage United Arab Emirates investors. After the close on Sunday, First Gulf Bank reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.72 billion dirhams ($468.4 million), beating analysts’ average forecast of 1.46 billion dirhams - though the stock had already soared 12.4 percent on Sunday in anticipation of the earnings.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a profit of 1.19 billion dirhams, at the top end of forecasts of 986 million and 1.12 billion dirhams.

However, the Saudi stock index closed almost 2 percent off its intra-day high, suggesting plenty of selling pressure into the rally. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
