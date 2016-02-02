FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate after oil, Asian bourses weaken
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate after oil, Asian bourses weaken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may consolidate with a weak bias on Tuesday after oil resumed falling because of concern about a supply glut and contracting Chinese manufacturing data for January.

Brent crude futures have dropped 2.0 percent to $33.54 in early Asian trade, after falling 4.9 percent in the previous session. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent.

However, any drops in Gulf markets may be limited by the fact that some longer-term investors who bought back blue chips with high dividend yields during the region’s recent rally may hang on to receive the dividends in the next few months.

“Oil hovering around $30 is the new normal - as long as there is no break below that price, then equity markets in the region will trade narrowly,” said a Jeddah-based trader.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse may slip on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.3 percent rise, which was almost entirely on the back of jumps in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank following their fourth-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.