MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate after oil, Asian bourses weaken

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may consolidate with a weak bias on Tuesday after oil resumed falling because of concern about a supply glut and contracting Chinese manufacturing data for January.

Brent crude futures have dropped 2.0 percent to $33.54 in early Asian trade, after falling 4.9 percent in the previous session. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent.

However, any drops in Gulf markets may be limited by the fact that some longer-term investors who bought back blue chips with high dividend yields during the region’s recent rally may hang on to receive the dividends in the next few months.

“Oil hovering around $30 is the new normal - as long as there is no break below that price, then equity markets in the region will trade narrowly,” said a Jeddah-based trader.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse may slip on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.3 percent rise, which was almost entirely on the back of jumps in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank following their fourth-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)