MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down in early trade as oil sags

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Tuesday after oil resumed its decline due to concerns over a supply glut and contracting Chinese manufacturing data for January.

The Dubai index was down 0.6 percent after half an hour of trade with Emaar Properties losing 1.7 percent. Air Arabia shares rose 1.7 percent, however, after the company said it would hold a board meeting to discuss its 2015 earnings on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi’s index, which had surged 1.3 percent on Monday on the back of jumps in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank after their fourth-quarter earnings, edged down 0.3 percent. ADCB fell back 0.8 percent and FGB lost 0.9 percent.

Qatar dropped 0.9 percent as its most heavily traded stock, Vodafone Qatar, pulled back 1.9 percent to 10.60 riyals. NBK Capital cut its fair value estimate for Vodafone Qatar to 7 riyals from 9 riyals, with a “sell” rating on the stock. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)