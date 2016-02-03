FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop on oil, IQ leads Qatar down
February 3, 2016

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop on oil, IQ leads Qatar down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell early on Wednesday after oil prices slid and Asian bourses dropped sharply following a sizeable fall on Wall Street. Qatar was hit hardest as petrochemical producer Industries Qatar tumbled.

Dubai’s index fell 1.1 percent in the opening 45 minutes as Emaar Properties dropped 2.7 percent.

Courier firm Aramex edged down 0.3 percent after reporting a 36 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 57.6 million dirhams ($15.7 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 97.6 million dirhams.

Abu Dhabi fell 0.5 percent in a broad-based decline although Waha Capital rose 1.6 percent in unusually heavy trade.

Qatar’s index sank 2.4 percent as Industries Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 4.8 percent. A major petrochemical and steel producer, it is exposed to both oil prices and infrastructure spending in the Gulf, which is slowing because of governments’ austerity policies.

Gulf International Services plunged 10 percent after it swung to a net loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6 million) in the fourth quarter; QNB Financial Services had forecast a profit of 278.9 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
