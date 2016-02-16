MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may gain after oil, global equities recover

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may rise on Tuesday after a bounce-back in oil prices, spurred by speculation about an eventual deal to tackle a deep supply glut, helped lift risk appetite in global bourses.

Brent crude futures have jumped 3.8 percent to $34.67 in early Asian trade; the world’s top two oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are set to hold talks together with their counterparts from Venezuela and Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, sources told Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has gained 0.6 percent and mainland Chinese shares rose 2.5 percent to three-week highs.

Riyadh’s index rose sharply on Monday after the central bank lifted banks’ maximum loan-deposit ratio to 90 percent from 85 percent, in an effort to ease tightening liquidty caused by low oil prices.

The Saudi economy is going through an adjustment period to cope with an era of low petrodollars. Policy makers have limited monetary tools at their disposal, because of the riyal’s peg to the dollar, and have begun tightening government spending.

“Market participants welcomed the news, believing this would help banks lend out more money, but this is nothing more than a slight lift in confidence,” said a Riyadh-based equity fund manager.

Dubai’s index, last at 3,004 points, is up 6.7 percent from a month ago but over the past week has started to lose steam as most companies have already reported quarterly earnings.

“Traders may look to shift to the stable and less volatile stocks until the index breaks over the 3,075 level, the point where we expect the trend will turn bullish again,” said a note by Abu Dhabi’s NBAD Securities.

Abu Dhabi’s index has been stuck in a narrow trade over the past two weeks, although it was lifted on Monday by blue-chip telecommunications operator Etisalat which rose 1.3 percent after it posted a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) may find some buying interest after the Gulf state’s largest investment company reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 15.8 million dinars ($52.9 million). The stock, which rarely trades, is down 6.9 percent year-to-date.

But Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 2.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 8.6 million dinars ($22.8 million) that missed the forecast of SICO Bahrain, which had predicted 13.6 million dinars. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)