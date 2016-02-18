FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on higher oil, global gains
February 18, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on higher oil, global gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday in response to strength in oil prices and global equity markets, though they quickly came off their highs.

The Dubai index was up 1.1 percent at 3,092 points after an hour of trade, but pulled back after nearing minor technical resistance at the February peak of 3,125 points. Second-tier property stocks were major gainers with Deyaar , the most heavily traded stock, up 2.0 percent.

GFH Financial gained 2.4 percent. It had risen 1.4 percent on Wednesday after Abu Dhabi Financial Group’s capital markets arm, Integrated Capital, said it had increased its stake in GFH to 10 percent. Previously its stake was 7.4 percent, according to bourse data.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.5 percent as Aldar Properties climbed 2.9 percent.

Qatar rose 0.9 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services added 2.1 percent. Barwa Real Estate rose 3.0 percent.

Markets reacted calmly to Standard & Poor’s decision to downgrade the credit ratings of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman overnight. Bahrain’s index rose 0.4 percent; Oman gained 0.7 percent. The Saudi market had not yet opened. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

