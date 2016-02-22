MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may edge up after oil, global equities bounce

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may edge higher on Monday after oil prices recovered some of the losses incurred late last week, helping lift Asian bourses. But Qatar’s index may be weighed by a loss at a blue-chip real estate developer.

Brent futures have added 1.4 percent to $33.46 a barrel, although analysts said general oversupply was weighing on the market. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent.

“A confirmation of a bullish trend in stock markets will only come when we see hard evidence that oil prices have healed,” said a Dubai-based analyst.

Qatar’s index, which has climbed 15.4 percent from a month ago, has been lifted by fourth-quarter earnings.

But Barwa Real Estate swung to a loss of 518 million riyals ($142.3 million) in the fourth quarter, it reported on Sunday. It made a profit of 2.10 billion riyals in the same period a year ago. Barwa’s board has recommended paying a cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share, the same payout as the previous year. The shares have surged 24.4 percent from a month ago.

Al Baraka Banking Group, the Bahrain-based Islamic lender, may find some buying interest after it reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday. The bank made a net attributable profit of $42 million and the board proposed paying a cash dividend of $0.02 per share and a stock dividend of 3 free shares for every 100 held.

Shares in the lender, which is usually thinly traded, are up 1.8 percent from a month ago. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)