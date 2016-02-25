MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may consolidate as oil prices remain volatile

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may consolidate on Thursday as oil prices remain volatile and global equities have become directionless.

Brent oil slipped to $34.26 a barrel in early Asian trade after hitting a high of $34.67 on Wednesday, which had helped lift stock markets in the United States. The S&P 500 ended 2.0 percent above its session low. But Asian markets have weakened as crude prices slip; MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is off 0.2 percent.

“Oil prices have become a proxy for market participants’ sentiment about the health of the global economy,” said a Dubai-based analyst.

Some stocks, however, appear to have disengaged from the general trend in the Gulf as investors see value after sharp falls in valuations. For example, Dubai builder Drake & Scull is up 31.8 percent since Feb. 1, outperforming the Dubai index, which is up 4.7 percent over the same period. The stock, last at 0.41 dirham, faces resistance at the late December peak of 0.44 dirham.

Qatar Navigation QSC (Milaha) may face selling after the commodities shipper reported a 40.3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 136.4 million riyals ($37.5 million). Analysts at QNB Financial Services had expected Milaha to make a profit of 238 million riyals. Shares in the shipper are up 6.3 percent since Feb. 1.

Kuwait’s stock market is closed for a national holiday on Thursday. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)