MIDEAST STOCKS-Local traders may keep buying Gulf on firm oil

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may edge up on Tuesday after oil prices firmed overnight, with Brent crude futures near $37 a barrel in Asian trade.

A recovery in oil prices has helped lift regional markets from multi-year lows hit in mid-January, but many fund managers believe a rally can only be sustained if long-term investors buy back blue chips.

“Lately much of the volumes have been concentrated in stocks favoured by day traders, and until activity starts to pick up in the large-cap names, markets will be trapped in volatile narrow trade,” said a Jeddah-based trader.

Riyadh’s index, last at 6,093 points, failed on Monday to break technical resistance on the early February and end-January peaks of 6,056-6,099 points as investors cashed out of speculative stocks and the petrochemical sector.

“For the rest of the week, barring a huge swing in oil prices, we think the markets will waver to the forces of traders chasing a quick dollar,” said the trader.

On Monday, local traders chased after shares in mid-sized companies in Dubai which had been beaten down at the start of the year; some stocks reached trading volumes not seen for at least a year. This trend may continue for now.

Builder Arabtec, last at 1.44 dirhams, surged its daily limit in the highest volume since 2009 as exchange data showed former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his stake to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent. The stock is now up 38.0 percent from its January low and its next chart resistance is on the 200-day average, at 1.78 dirhams.

A source close to Ismaik told Reuters that he had been buying shares because he sees future value in them, but details of Ismaik’s intentions are not known.

In Egypt, expectations for an interest rate hike next month have increased. The Finance Ministry cancelled Monday’s five-year treasury bond issue, while the average yield on the 10-year bond jumped more than 21 basis points. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)