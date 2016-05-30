FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai weakens in early trade, Saudi choppy
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai weakens in early trade, Saudi choppy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai dropped in early trade on Monday as investors cashed out of stocks which have made recent gains, while Saudi Arabia’s stock market was choppy.

In Dubai losers outnumbered gainers 14 to six and the index was down 1.0 percent.

Blue-chips Emaar Properties, which has been rising for three session, lost 1.7 percent, while Dubai Islamic Bank, which was a top gainer on Sunday, dropped 2.2 percent.

But the 0.6 percent gain in Etisalat, the largest listed stock and a constituent of the MSCI emerging market index, lent support to Abu Dhabi’s index which was up 0.04 percent.

Aldar Properties, the largest listed real estate stock by market value in Abu Dhabi, added 0.4 percent.

In Saudi Arabia the index was being tugged in opposing direction by the two largest sectors by market value.

The banking sector, which was the main laggard on Sunday, added 0.2 percent with the largest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Bank adding 0.9 percent.

But petrochemical shares were weak with Saudi Basic Industries, the largest listed stock, down 0.3 percent.

The index edged up 0.01 percent after 40 minutes of trade. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.