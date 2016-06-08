MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains for second day on reforms; higher oil lifts Gulf shares

* Saudi property developers surge on talks to build homes

* Al Tayyer jumps on government plans to boost tourism sector

* Petrochemical shares rise as Brent hits fresh 2016 highs

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital jumps on stake sale to ADFG

* EFG Hermes draws profit taking after Lebanese bank stake sale

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday as investors accumulated shares in companies set to benefit from economic reform plans, while oil hitting fresh 2016 highs buoyed investor mood across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co jumped 9.2 percent to 5.95 riyals, surging by its daily limit for a second straight day.

After the market close on Tuesday, the developer said it was in talks with the government to provide housing under the kingdom’s economic reform plan. It did not give further details.

Emaar Economic City also said it was in talks with the housing ministry to build homes for Saudi citizens, and its shares surged 8.6 percent.

The Saudi government published a five-year National Transformation Plan (NTP) on Monday, part of a wider set of reforms launched in April as “Vision 2030”.

The plan, which sets targets for government agencies and also includes spending on new initiatives in healthcare, mining and renewable energy, will cost an estimated 270 billion riyals ($72 bln) to implement. Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Tuesday it will partly be paid for by making public sector efficiency savings and cutting spending on existing projects.

It also targets increasing the percentage of Saudi families that own homes to 52 percent by 2020 from the current 47 percent and cutting the waiting period to obtain housing financing to five years by 2020 from 15 years at present.

Also benefiting from the planned economic reforms, Al Tayyar Travel Group jumped 3.1 percent to 39.70 riyals. The company, which offers religious tourism services in the kingdom, is set to benefit from a push to expand the role of tourism and hospitality sector in the economy, as outlined in the plan.

Petrochemical shares were also strong, with the sub-index gaining 1.4 percent as Brent crude prices hit fresh 2016 highs.

DUBAI, EGYPT

Dubai’s Shuaa Capital jumped 5.7 percent after it confirmed in a bourse statement on Wednesday that Abu Dhabi Financial Group had reached an agreement to buy the 48.36 percent stake of the investment bank held by Dubai Banking Group. The transaction, for which no value was disclosed, is subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

Dubai’s main index rose 0.8 percent as winners outnumbered losers 18-to-four. Blue chips Emaar Properties and DAMAC Properties closed up 1.3 and 3 percent respectively.

Real estate and banking shares buoyed neighbouring Abu Dhabi’s index, which gained 1.4 percent. First Gulf Bank and Aldar Properties each rose more than 2 percent.

In Cairo, the main index added 0.8 percent to 7,780 points, it highest close since April 27.

The Egyptian pound strengthened on the black market on Tuesday, a sign that worries over further devaluation have abated, for now, encouraging investors to accumulate Egyptian shares.

Palm Hills Development extended the previous session’s gains and added a further 2.3 percent. The company said on Tuesday that shareholders had approved its plan to increase its share capital to 4.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($518 million) through an issue of bonus shares.

Investment firm EFG Hermes, which has been on an uptrend since mid-May, dropped 3.1 percent on profit taking after the company said it had sold its 40 percent stake in Credit Libanais, a Lebanese bank.

WEDNESDAY‘S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 1.1 percent to 6,605 points.

DUBAI

* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 3,354 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index jumped 1.4 percent to 4,408 points.

QATAR

* The index added 0.6 percent to 9,919 points.

EGYPT

* The index increased 0.8 percent to 7,780 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,406 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.8 percent 5,888 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,116 points.