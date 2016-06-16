MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft; revived Americana talks support Kuwait

* Kharafi-linked shares gain on renewal of stake talks

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan rises in volatile trade

* Saudi Electricity climbs for fifth straight session

* Egypt snaps five-session losing streak before c.bank meeting

* Dubai offers lowest valuation in Gulf

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly soft on Thursday after international bourses and oil markets slipped, but Kuwait's market was supported by renewed talks on the sale of a stake in a top food company.

Kuwait Food Co (Americana), majority-held by the al-Kharafi family, is back in talks to sell a majority stake to a group of Gulf investors just days after negotiations collapsed over valuation issues, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Americana declined to comment and its shares were suspended from trade on Thursday, but stocks rose in other companies in which the Kharafis own major stakes. National Investment Co added 2.2 percent and Zain rose 1.6 percent. Kuwait's main stock index edged up 0.1 percent.

In Saudi Arabia, local day-traders sold off in speculative shares. The insurance sector dropped 1.6 percent and was the main drag on Riyadh's main index, which fell 0.4 percent.

Dar Al Arkan rose 2.6 percent in volatile trade. It has attracted strong interest since it announced last week that it was in talks with the government to build housing units under Saudi Arabia's economic reform programme.

Saudi Electricity Co, which has surged this week on news of a novel financing method for two planned solar power plants, gained a further 2.2 percent, its fifth session of gains.

National Gas and Industrialization jumped 6.8 percent after the company announced it would distribute a 0.3 riyal per share cash dividend for second quarter of 2016. But Yanbu National Petrochemical dropped 4.4 percent as it went ex-dividend.

Other petrochemical shares were also weak, with the sector's sub-index dropping 0.8 percent as Brent oil futures retreated back towards $48 a barrel.

In Egypt, the main index recovered from early losses to close 0.1 percent higher with gainers outnumbering losers 21 to five.

The index had been falling since the start of the week, partly because the central bank was due to meet later on Thursday to decide whether to hike interest rates. A Reuters poll found economists roughly evenly split on whether there would be a hike at the meeting.

Bryan Plamondon, director of IHS Global Insight, said in a note this week that he expected 50 basis points of tightening this week and further tightening during the second half of 2016 in order to keep inflation in check.

"The anticipated subsidy cuts and tax increases, combined with an expectation of further currency devaluation/depreciation, will keep inflation high during the next 12 months."

DUBAI, QATAR

Elsewhere, Dubai's index pulled back 0.5 percent; the index has now fallen 7.7 percent from its late April peak, bringing its forward price to earnings ratio to about 8.2 times, the lowest in the Gulf, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Builder Arabtec, the most traded stock, fell 0.7 percent and the Dubai Islamic Bank lost 1.2 percent.

Blue chips weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which fell 0.4 percent with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank declining 0.5 percent.

But large-cap shares helped pull Qatar's main index up 0.2 percent. Industries Qatar jumped 2.0 percent.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 6,543 points.

DUBAI

* The index lost 0.5 percent to 3,308 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 4,322 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 9,792 points.

EGYPT

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,420 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,395 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 5,808 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index dropped 0.1 percent to 1,117 points.