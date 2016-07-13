MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf banking stocks rise after early Q2 earnings beat expectations

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks edge higher on Wednesday as investors build up positions in banks as the first series of second-quarter results outperformed analyst expectations.

Investors also took cues from global markets as central banks signal the possibility of further stimulus programmes.

"The sentiment is positive today, markets are being driven by the global backdrop," said Saleem Khokhar, head of fund management and equities at the asset management group of National Bank of Abu Dhabi. "It's creating a bit of a risk-on sentiment."

The Bank of England is due to have its first post-Brexit policy meeting, where analysts are expecting the central bank to cut U.K. interest rates to calm markets. In Japan, there are also expectations of further economic stimulus this month.

Oman's Bank Muscat, which reported its earnings on Wednesday morning, was up 1.58 percent. The sultanate's biggest lender reported a 0.3 percent gain in net profit of 46.7 million rials in the second quarter, above the 43.3 million rials average estimate of four analysts.

This helped the index post a 1.1 percent increase, while other banks also gained on the back of Bank Muscat's earnings. Bank Dhofar and National Bank of Oman advanced 3.9 percent and 2 percent respectively.

In Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's index continued its upward trajectory following the Eid holiday as it rose 0.6 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi jumped 2.2 percent after it recorded an estimate-beating 3.2 percent rise in quarterly profits. The lender part-owned by Credit Agricole also increased its dividend payout for the first half of 2016.

However, Jarir Marketing declined 2.3 percent after the retailer recorded a 17 percent drop in net profit during the second quarter.

Dubai's bourse was on course for its seventh consecutive gain, rising 0.8 percent aided by banking stocks such as Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD, which rose up 2.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Qatar National Bank, which reported on Tuesday, rose 1.2 percent. The Gulf's largest lender posted a 16 percent increase in second quarter profit to 3.38 billion riyals.

The heavyweight bank's performance helped Qatar's index 0.6 percent higher, set for its 16th increase in 18 sessions.

In Cairo, the Egyptian exchange rose 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Heneghan)