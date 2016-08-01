MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf firms on positive Q2 results, Egypt weakens

* Emaar supports Dubai after posting strong Q2 earnings

* But Dubai Investments slips on Q2 profit dip

* Abu Dhabi's Agthia falls after reporting results

* Kuwait's Zain gains on quarterly net income beat

* Zain Saudi jumps; may be included in competitors' tower deal

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose on Monday, supported by positive quarterly earnings from several major companies, while Egypt cooled for a second day as foreign traders exited positions.

Dubai's index added 0.9 percent as Emaar Properties climbed 1.9 percent to 6.95 dirhams after reporting an 8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.27 billion dirhams ($346 million).

That was ahead of the 1.06 billion dirhams forecast by SICO Bahrain and Thomson Reuters data shows the median target price of 11 analysts covering the stock is 9.64 dirhams.

Other property-related companies, which have not yet reported earnings, also fared well with builder Arabtec gaining 2.8 percent.

But Dubai Investments fell 1 percent after the company reported a 2.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.1 percent. Dana Gas , which has not yet reported quarterly earnings, gained 3.6 percent. But food producer Agthia dropped 2.7 percent after reporting an 18 percent jump in second-quarter net profit compared to a year ago.

Kuwaiti telecommunication operator Zain climbed 1.5 percent after it reported late a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit to 45 million dinars ($149.3 million), well ahead of analysts' expectations. EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 36.2 million dinars and 37.4 million dinars respectively. Kuwait's main stock index rose 0.3 percent.

SAUDI ARABIA, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's index gained 0.7 percent with 70 percent of traded stocks advancing as investors bought shares following recent dips.

Zain Saudi advanced 2.9 percent on news that its competitors Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) had signed a deal to jointly explore options for their network of transmitter towers. The bourse statements from the top two operators on Sunday did not mention Zain Saudi by name, but said they might involve "other licensed operators". STC dropped 2.4 percent while Mobily gained 0.6 percent.

Egypt's main index fell 0.7 percent as international funds sold shares, bourse data showed. The index is still up 5.2 percent since Wednesday after Cairo said it was in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a $21 billion loan programme.

Juhayna Food Industries declined 7.6 percent after the country's largest dairy product and juice maker posted net income of 30 million Egyptian pounds ($3.4 mln) in the second quarter, down from 65 million pounds a year ago.

"We expected increased costs to weigh on profits, with margins being sensitive to transactional and translational FX exposures; however, the impact was a bit greater than anticipated," Naeem Brokerage said in a note.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.7 percent to 6,346 points.

DUBAI

* The index added 0.9 percent to 3,515 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,580 points.

EGYPT

* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 7,930 points.

QATAR

* The index increased 0.7 percent to 10,681 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,470 points.

OMAN

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,861 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index gained 0.5 percent to 1,161 points.