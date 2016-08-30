MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises but turnover low; Egypt climbs

* Trading volumes low in Saudi Arabia, Dubai

* Al Tayyar Travel surges as haj approaches

* Dubai's GFH Financial hits 21-month high

* FTSE anticipation buoys Qatar

* Q2 earnings boost Egypt's El Sewedy Electric

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday in response to firmer oil prices and global bourses but trading turnover in Saudi Arabia and Dubai was low, suggesting many investors did not expect an extended rally and were staying away.

Saudi Arabia's index gained 1.0 percent in a broad rise, with rising stocks outnumbering losers by 119 to 22. But the market recorded its second smallest daily volume this year. The smallest was on Aug. 21.

Major lender Al Rajhi Bank, which has dropped sharply in recent weeks because of concern about bad loans due to Saudi Arabia's economic slowdown, rose 2.3 percent.

Al Tayyar Travel Group surged 4.3 percent. The company offers services to Islamic pilgrims for the haj, which starts this year on Sept. 9.

As many as 1.5 million external and domestic pilgrims are expected to perform the haj in Mecca, roughly the same number as last year, Saudi media reported, but the government plans to boost the number of umra pilgrims sharply in coming years.

Qatar's index rose 0.5 percent, having been supported supported over the last several weeks by FTSE's plan to include some major Qatari stocks in its secondary emerging market index. An announcement of its picks is due after the close on Wednesday.

Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which could make FTSE's list, rose 1.8 percent.

Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent in thin trade, with all 10 of the most active stocks gaining. GFH Financial , the most heavily traded stock, surged 4.3 percent to its highest level in 21 months.

But courier Aramex, which had jumped 2.3 percent on Monday, retreated 2.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.02 percent with real estate firms attracting the most activity. Aldar Properties rose 0.7 percent after it said it would start construction of a new residential development in Abu Dhabi, while Eshraq Properties jumped 6.3 percent.

In Egypt, the index added 0.6 percent as Global Telecom jumped 5.3 percent and investment bank EFG Hermes added 3.1 percent after Natixis, which recently bought an 11.8 percent stake in EFG from Dubai Financial Group, appointed representatives to EFG's board.

El Sewedy Electric Co rose 2.1 percent after posting a second-quarter net profit of 893 million Egyptian pounds ($101 million) versus 532.9 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 1.0 percent to 6,130 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 3,513 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged down 0.02 percent to 4,494 points.

EGYPT

* The index added 0.6 percent to 8,081 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,315 points.

KUWAIT

* The index added 0.3 percent to 5,421 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,771 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,138 points.