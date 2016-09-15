FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE set to fall as its markets reopen after Eid
September 15, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE set to fall as its markets reopen after Eid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets look set to fall in thin trade on Thursday as they reopen after long Eid al-Adha holidays.

Many investors may remain absent on the last day of the working week, and for those who return, the global environment is not positive.

Brent crude oil fell about 3 percent for a second straight day on Wednesday and now stands just above $46.00 a barrel, while MSCI's emerging market equity index has dropped 4.6 percent since UAE bourses last traded at the end of last week.

In Dubai, telecommunications operator du may see some selling as its shares go ex-dividend on Thursday.

Other major Gulf markets remain closed until next week. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

