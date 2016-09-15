MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall on oil, track global trend

* Emerging market stocks fell sharply during Eid break

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Thursday as they reopened after the long Eid al-Adha holidays, while Egypt continued sliding amid more bad news about the economy.

Brent crude oil fell about 3 percent for a second straight day on Wednesday to around $46 a barrel.

While UAE bourses were closed from Sunday to Wednesday, MSCI's emerging market equity index dropped 4.6 percent. That left few positives for UAE investors as they returned on Thursday and Dubai's main index fell 1.1 percent.

Telecommunications operator du dropped 1.5 percent as its shares went ex-dividend, while real estate blue chip Emaar Properties also fell 1.5 percent.

One of the few gainers was GFH Financial, which climbed 1.0 percent after it said a subsidiary had sold its remaining 18 percent stake in English football club Leeds United, in a deal which would reflect positively on its financials and liquidity for 2016.

Abu Dhabi's index dropped 0.4 percent with Aldar Properties, the most active stock, losing 2.2 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank falling 2.3 percent.

Egypt's index sank 1.9 percent as property firm Talaat Mostafa tumbled and Juhayna Food Industries lost 7.5 percent.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it would suspend flights to Cairo beginning in January because of Egypt's foreign currency shortage. A $12 billion loan being arranged with the International Monetary Fund would ease the shortage but not by itself solve the problem for the long term.

Other major Middle Eastern stock markets, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, will reopen after Eid on Sunday.

