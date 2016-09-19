FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar pulls back ahead of FTSE inclusion, UAE outperforms peers
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 19, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar pulls back ahead of FTSE inclusion, UAE outperforms peers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf diverged in early trade on Monday, with Qatar’s index pulling back ahead of the inclusion of some companies in FTSE’s secondary emerging market index, while Dubai advanced as global risk sentiment improved.

Qatar’s index retreated 1.8 percent, wiping out Sunday’s 0.4 percent gain. Nine-tenth of the shared that were trading declined.

Shares in companies set to be included in index compiler FTSE’s secondary emerging market index on Sept. 20 were the top losers, with mobile phone operator Ooredoo dropping 3.8 percent and Qatar National Bank shedding 1.9 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s index slipped 0.1 percent after an hour of trade, with 74 shares declining and 49 gaining. Saudi Telecom Co (STC) lost 1.8 percent.

But petrochemical shares outperformed as Brent futures bounced back over $46 a barrel. Saudi Basic Industries , the largest producer, added 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile Dubai’s index rose 0.4 percent, with gainers outnumbering losers 16-to-3.

Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties added 0.9 percent, while the amusement park builder Dubai Parks and Resorts rose 1.2 percent ahead of the opening of its theme parks next month.

Global stocks drew support from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would skip a chance to raise rates this week.

Blue chips supported Abu Dhabi’s index up 0.6 percent with Aldar Properties adding 1.1 percent and Dana Gas jumping 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.