FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares may weaken as oil, global markets wilt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares may weaken as oil, global markets wilt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lower crude oil prices and jittery global shares are likely to weigh on investor sentiment on stock markets in the Gulf on Tuesday.

Brent futures were trading at $45.79 a barrel in Asian trade, down roughly 9 percent from its Sept. 8 peak of $50.14.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 percent, after major U.S. indexes ended a choppy session nearly flat.

Dubai's index, which has been outperforming peers this week, will likely witness some profit-taking at current levels.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's index tested a technical support at last month's low of 5,911 points as investors dumped shares across all sectors.

"A combination of factors has contributed to this correction, chief amongst which is investors' concern that corporate earnings for the third quarter could be particularly depressed," said Mohamed Eljamal, the director of capital markets at Abu Dhabi-based Waha Capital.

"Overall market valuations are also continuing to adjust in order to reflect the new earnings norm, corporates are feeling the squeeze both on the revenue side due to softer demand and on the costs side due to subsidy removal."

Twenty-two Qatari listed companies will be added to FTSE's secondary emerging market index on Tuesday, and Doha's share index, which fell 4 percent on Monday, will likely trade lower although the magnitude of decline may be less severe.

"Investors in Qatar can now focus on fundamentals rather than the one-off event now," saia a Dubai-based portfolio manager.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.