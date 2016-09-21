FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up but Qatar slips in early trade
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up but Qatar slips in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf made small gains in early trade on Wednesday with investors buying small and mid-sized shares, while Qatar's index slipped as the FTSE passive funds inflow faded.

Riyadh's index rose 0.3 percent to 5,943 points after 45 minutes of trade, pulling slightly away from its technical support at the August low of 5,911 points.

Petrochemical shares firmed as Brent futures bounced back over $46 a barrel. The largest listed producer Saudi Basic Industries added 0.3 percent.

The insurance sub-index added 1.1 percent as almost all the constituents advanced, recouping some of the heavy losses of the week. BUPA Arabia, a mid-sized medical insurer, rose 0.9 percent.

Generally, local day traders tend to turn to the smaller sized companies and speculative shares to turn a quick profit, especially after an extended period of decline.

In Dubai, small and mid-sized shares generated the majority of turnover, pulling the stock index up 0.4 percent. Shuaa Capital, the most traded stock, jumped 5.6 percent.

Meanwhile Qatar's stock index edged down 0.2 percent, after advancing 1.0 percent on Tuesday as passive funds flowed into the companies now included in FTSE's secondary emerging market index.

Seven of the 22 shares which are now FTSE members pulled back, with Qatar National Bank falling 0.6 percent while five of them advanced with Masraf Al Rayan adding 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.