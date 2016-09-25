FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses start week down, but Qatar slightly up
September 25, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses start week down, but Qatar slightly up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Petrochemical shares dragged Saudi Arabia's equity index lower in early trade on Sunday after oil prices fell 4 percent at the end of last week, while Qatar's main index regained some ground.

Riyadh's main index slipped 0.3 percent after 15 minutes of trade, with bellwether petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries declining 0.9 percent.

The retail segment was also weak, with one of the largest electronics stores, Jarir Marketing, down 1.0 percent.

Dubai's main index fell 0.5 percent, with losers outnumbering gainers 12-to-3. Emaar Properties, the largest listed developer, was down 0.8 percent and Dubai Financial Market, the only listed stock exchange in the Gulf, dropped 1.5 percent.

Profit taking on last week's top performing shares weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which slipped 0.3 percent. Abu Dhabi National Energy lost 1.9 percent.

But Qatar's index, which was down 1.2 percent in a volatile week, added 0.2 percent.

Some stocks, which are now members of the FTSE secondary emerging market index climbed, with Ezdan Holding Group adding 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
