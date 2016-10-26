FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak global markets may pull down region
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak global markets may pull down region

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets may pull back on Wednesday after both global bourses and oil prices turned down, although Qatari real estate shares could attract interest after strong third-quarter earnings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent while Brent oil futures have retreated 1.1 percent to $50.21, bringing this week's losses to 3 percent.

Saudi Arabia's stock index has risen for five straight days on buying-back after last week's huge international bond sale by the government improved sentiment.

Short-term profit-taking could now interrupt that rebound, at least temporarily, especially after the central bank said late on Tuesday that it had asked local banks to reschedule the property loans of citizens whose incomes had been reduced by government austerity measures - a reminder that banks are bearing much of the pain of austerity.

In Qatar, however, two major real estate firms reported strong third-quarter earnings after drops in the first half of this year.

Barwa Real Estate posted a 136 percent rise in net profit to 297.4 million riyals ($81.7 million), while United Development Co reported a more than three-fold rise in profit. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.