10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may consolidate; lack of positive factors
October 30, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may consolidate; lack of positive factors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Sunday because of a lack of fresh positive factors and a weak global environment.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.5 percent on Friday to below $50 a barrel, while Wall Street closed slightly lower, and Latin American emerging markets ended substantially lower, on news that the FBI would review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use - a possible boost to Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia's stock market has risen for seven straight days, led by bank shares, in response to the government's massive international bond issue, which improved sentiment towards the kingdom.

Although the size and pricing of the issue were positive for Riyadh, fund managers expect further damage to corporate earnings in coming months from austerity measures, and trading volume dropped on Thursday, a sign that the rally might be starting to slow.

Commercial Bank of Qatar may attract interest after saying it plans to convene shareholders to seek approval to increase its capital through a rights issue; it did not give any details. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

