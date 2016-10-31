FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates in early trade, Saudi banks lose steam
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates in early trade, Saudi banks lose steam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets consolidated in early trade on Monday as Saudi banks, which had led the local bourse up for eight days after Riyadh's sovereign bond sale eased concern about tight liquidity in the economy, lost steam.

The main Saudi stock index, which had gained 9.5 percent during the eight-day rally, edged down 0.03 percent in the first half-hour as the banking sector index fell 0.02 percent.

The biggest lender, National Commercial Bank, continued climbing, however, adding 1.4 percent. On Sunday, it was by far the sector's top gainer, surging 7.7 percent in its heaviest trade since July 2015.

The most heavily traded stock on Monday, telecommunications firm Zain Saudi, added 4.2 percent and rival Mobily rose 2.0 percent.

Dubai's index edged up 0.3 percent but courier Aramex dropped 2.2 percent after its third-quarter earnings came in at the low end of expectations.

Aramex reported a 3 percent fall in profit to 72.2 million dirhams ($19.7 million). EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 75.8 million dirhams and 77.1 million dirhams.

Abu Dhabi's index added 0.5 percent, however, on the back of the two biggest banks, which plan to merge. National Bank of Abu Dhabi climbed 1.6 percent and First Gulf Bank 1.3 percent.

Qatar was dragged down 0.2 percent as telecommunications operator Ooredoo lost 0.7 percent. It reported a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 370 million riyals ($101.6 million). The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for 499.3 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.