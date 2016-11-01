FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi may continue to buoy region but oil negative
November 1, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi may continue to buoy region but oil negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A positive tone in Saudi Arabia may continue supporting regional stock markets on Tuesday but weak oil prices look likely to limit any gains.

The Saudi stock index has risen for nine straight days, climbing 10.1 percent, after Riyadh's huge international bond issue reduced jitters about the economy's ability to cope with low oil prices and began to ease tight banking system liquidity. This has been positive for the entire region.

However, Brent oil fell nearly 1.5 percent overnight to around $48.85 a barrel because of indications of record OPEC output, despite its attempts to secure a deal to limit production. Asian stocks are slightly higher.

In Dubai, telecommunications operator du reported a 6.7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 457.2 million dirhams ($124.6 million); that was at the high end of the forecasts of analysts, who had predicted 435.2 million dirhams on average. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

