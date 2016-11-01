MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks pull back, Gulf mostly soft

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly slightly lower in quiet trade early on Tuesday as Saudi banks pulled back on profit-taking after a spectacular rally in the past two weeks.

The Saudi stock index rose for nine straight days through Monday, led by banks, after Riyadh's huge international bond issue reduced jitters about the economy's ability to cope with low oil prices and began to ease tight banking system liquidity.

In the first half-hour of trade on Tuesday, however, the index retreated 0.4 percent as the banking sector dropped 0.8 percent.

The petrochemical sector, the market's other big sector, fell 0.6 percent after oil prices dropped overnight, and most gainers were second- or third-tier stocks favoured by local retail speculators, such as Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance , which was up 3.6 percent.

The replacement overnight of veteran finance minister Ibrahim Alassaf with Mohammed al-Jadaan, previously chairman of the Capital Market Authority, had no significant impact on the market. Alassaf carried out sharp spending cuts in the past year but austerity is expected to continue under Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who oversees economic policy.

Dubai's stock index edged down 0.2 percent but Dubai Investments gained 2.5 percent after reporting a 35.9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 334.4 million dirhams ($91.1 million).

Abu Dhabi's index was flat and Qatar fell 0.2 percent as retailer Al Meera sank 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)